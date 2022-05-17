Meet the Mavericks: Madison’s minor league basketball team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s minor league basketball team is in its second season in the Official Basketball Association. Players on the Madison Mavericks are trying to defend their title of champions of the northern division.

This season’s roster is comprised of men from different colleges across the nation and even high schools. They practice and play games at Madison College.

Former UW-Madison standout and assistant coach at Madison College, Roy Boone, founded the team last year in hopes of providing athletes another way to continue their careers after college and high school.

“It all started from a love of basketball. I just wanted to continue to be a part of that platform and continue to be around the game,” said Boone.

Boone said while the team is newer to the area, he feels that Madison is the perfect place to grow a following and to bring in good talent.

“It’s something that hasn’t been done here before and there’s so much talent here still, so many guys that’s going off to play that want to come back, that want to play still in the summertime and keep they game tight. And the youth in the community, they love it,” said Boone.

The Mavericks are led by Head Coach Curtrel Robinson. “Normally I’m coaching high school basketball and working with the youth and so when I got the call last year from Roy, the owner, wanting me to be the head coach I was honored,” said Robinson.

Robinson said this league can serve as a stepping-stone for many athletes to play at the next level.

“I didn’t sign up to coach a rec league. This is a very competitive league. Some guys are still in college, some guys are fresh out of college, some are fresh out of high school. So they still got the juice, talent and the fearlessness,” said Robinson.

They play a 16-game season with 8 home games. There are 4 more home games left. The next one is on June 4th, 2022 against the Michigan Heat at Madison College.

