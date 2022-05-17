Advertisement

MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder

The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May 16, 2022.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit triple-digit speeds and was seen racing around vehicles along the Beltline on Monday, the Madison Police Department tweeted Monday, along with a word of warning for other, similarly inclined drivers.

In a tweet on Tuesday, MPD shared an image of a radar gun flashing a 102-mph reading. They indicated it happened near the Whitney Way interchange.

In addition to nearly doubling the 55-mph speed limit on the highway, police reported seeing the speeding driver dart between through traffic and even dive onto the shoulder to get around other vehicles.

The driver was eventually stopped, MPD noted. A Madison Police Department spokesperson told NBC15 News the driver was cited for going 45+ mph over the speed limit and reckless driving.

They did, however, issue a warning to anyone who thinks about smashing that gas pedal or winding their way through other cars, saying that “[s]topping aggressive driving is a major focus of MPD right now.”

