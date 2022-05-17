MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit triple-digit speeds and was seen racing around vehicles along the Beltline on Monday, the Madison Police Department tweeted Monday, along with a word of warning for other, similarly inclined drivers.

In a tweet on Tuesday, MPD shared an image of a radar gun flashing a 102-mph reading. They indicated it happened near the Whitney Way interchange.

In addition to nearly doubling the 55-mph speed limit on the highway, police reported seeing the speeding driver dart between through traffic and even dive onto the shoulder to get around other vehicles.

👀Look at this...



Yesterday, we pulled someone over going 1️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ mph on the westbound Beltline near Whitney Way.



The driver was weaving between vehicles, even passing cars on the right shoulder.



Stopping aggressive driving is a major focus of MPD right now. pic.twitter.com/C0mT5oONje — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 17, 2022

The driver was eventually stopped, MPD noted. A Madison Police Department spokesperson told NBC15 News the driver was cited for going 45+ mph over the speed limit and reckless driving.

They did, however, issue a warning to anyone who thinks about smashing that gas pedal or winding their way through other cars, saying that “[s]topping aggressive driving is a major focus of MPD right now.”

