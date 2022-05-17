Name released of teen found dead in Blue Mounds home

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 19-year-old Mt. Horeb man found dead early Sunday morning at a home in the Village of Blue Mounds.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office had indicated deputies were called to the home, in the 10000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m. after reports that a man had suffered a gunshot wound. The teen, who was identified as Marshall Iverson, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner’s statement noted.

While a forensic autopsy was completed on Monday, the Medical Examiner did not indicate the cause of Iverson’s death, saying the preliminary results are “pending further study and investigation.” Additional testing is underway.

Iverson’s death remains under investigation by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office. In its statement Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said that there is no danger to the community.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 News a news conference about the man’s death is expected Wednesday morning.

