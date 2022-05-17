Advertisement

Next UW-Madison chancellor shares goals, responds to criticism

The UW System introduced its new pick for chancellor Tuesday who answered questions on her goals and aspirations for the new role.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW System introduced its new pick for chancellor Tuesday who answered questions on her goals and aspirations for the new role.

The UW System announced Monday that Dr. Jennifer Mnookin would be taking over as the next chancellor. She is coming to UW-Madison from UCLA where she currently serves as dean of its law school.

Her appointment comes on the recommendation of the selection committee, but Republican lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the decision Monday.

Mnookin and Karen Walsh, who co-chaired the search process, responded to that criticism Tuesday and both said they were looking ahead.

“Honestly, I don’t take those comments very seriously. I don’t think that’s realistic,” Walsh said. “I would like for those folks to meet Chancellor Mnookin before they threaten our funding. I don’t think they really intend to do that.”

“I look forward to arriving in Madison and looking for that common ground and I think that higher education is a place where I very much hope we can come together,” Mnookin said.

Mnookin will succeed Dr. Rebecca Blank, who is leaving for Northwestern University.

New UW-Madison chancellor responds to questions
