One person killed in head-on crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The identity of a person killed in a head-on collision in the town of Plymouth on Monday is still unknown.

Rock County deputies and Janesville fire crews arrived to the scene of the crash on West State Highway 11 by North Roherty Road in Plymouth at around 5 p.m.

The driver that was killed had crossed the center line in a Chevy truck and collided with an oncoming Ford truck in the eastbound lane.

The Chevy spun out and caught on fire, while the Ford rolled into the ditch.

Both drivers were the lone occupants in each vehicle.

While the driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the Ford truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

