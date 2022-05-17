Parisi: Dane Co. needs $10 million more for jail renovation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price tag for the pared-down Dane Co. jail consolidation project just blew past the original estimates made before the county board of supervisors approved a cheaper, compromise plan in March.

On Tuesday, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi sent the board of supervisors an update, letting them know the $16 million they added to the $148 million already budgeted for the project was not enough. In a letter, he explained that they would need to sign off on borrowing nearly $10 million more to finish the job. Otherwise, they will have to implement even more cost-cutting measures to get the effort under budget.

In March, board supervisors agreed to a $165.9 million plan that would see 100 beds and an entire floor shaved off the jail renovation plan. Parisi told them Tuesday that the design will now cost $175.7 million.

When supervisors debated upping how much would be spent for the project from the original $148 million, they were told moving forward with the original plan would run $170 million. At the time, Parisi cited higher costs for materials and supply chain issues. In his letter, Parisi noted that the project would now cost $190.1 million, or about 28 percent more than initially budgeted.

Parisi told supervisors his office had already drafted a proposal to request the additional approximately $10 million and get the ball rolling with the designers, Mead and Hunt. He described asking them to move forward with the redesign requested by supervisors without knowing if the additional sums were approved would be “imprudent.”

He also gave the supervisors an August 18 deadline to decide whether to approve the increase or make further cuts to the project, so county officials could determine how much the county would need to borrow this fall.

