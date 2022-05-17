Advertisement

Police: Medical events caused deaths of Mayville couple found in backyard

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mayville Police Department has determined the deaths of a husband and wife whose bodies were discovered Sunday were caused by apparent medical events.

According to its report, the couple’s bodies were found in their backyard, in the 500 block of River Drive, on Sunday. The statement did not indicate the nature of the medical events.

Their names were not released, because of privacy laws, Chief Ryan Toellner explained.

Toellner added investigators have not found any indication their deaths were suspicious. He reassured the public that there is no danger to them.

In addition, to the Mayville Police Dept., the Mayville EMS and Fire Dept., as well as the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

