Rainy Wednesday Ahead

Cooler Temperatures
Baseball Forecast
Baseball Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Rain becomes likely tonight, with a few storms possible, as a low pressure system passes to our south. Over night lows will be around 50 degrees. Storms likely the first half of Wednesday before moving out during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cool and only into the lower 60s. Rain totals of a quarter to half inch possible.

Clearing skies Wednesday night with lows into the lower 50s. We will get another break from the active weather Thursday as highs bump back to the upper 70s. Clouds return Thursday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front for Friday. Showers and storms will be likely and depending on the timing and instability, this would be our next chance of strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers expected for Saturday, but the bigger story will be unseasonably cold temperatures with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine looks more likely for Sunday. Active weather returns early next week with showers and storms and overall cool temperatures.

