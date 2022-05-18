Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event raises money for pediatric cancer research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Big Eight rivals Middleton and Sun Prairie met on the baseball diamond Tuesday night hoping to raise $30,000 for pediatric cancer research.

This match-up marked the eighth annual Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event.

The event began with ceremonial first-pitches by individuals who have been touched by cancer. There were also between-inning entertainment featuring school mascots, current Sun Prairie and Middleton students, along with an in-game raffle where fans could win a variety of donated prizes.

“It really wraps around families in both communities who are being treated for cancer who are at our hospitals a lot and it’s just showing that support and love. I think that’s why it’s such a great time. Of course you know they both want to win and they can’t but they know they’re doing really good things. They’re giving back. Even some of the players have been featured for struggling with cancer and being treated at our hospital, so it really helps I think that they come together,” UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital Development Outreach Specialist Lori Schultz said.

Sun Prairie won this year’s Cardinals Strike Out Cancer game 3-0.

Over the past seven years, the baseball programs have collectively raised more than $117,000.

