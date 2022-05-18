Advertisement

Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event raises money for pediatric cancer research

This match-up marked the eighth annual Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event.
This match-up marked the eighth annual Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Big Eight rivals Middleton and Sun Prairie met on the baseball diamond Tuesday night hoping to raise $30,000 for pediatric cancer research.

This match-up marked the eighth annual Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event.

The event began with ceremonial first-pitches by individuals who have been touched by cancer. There were also between-inning entertainment featuring school mascots, current Sun Prairie and Middleton students, along with an in-game raffle where fans could win a variety of donated prizes.

“It really wraps around families in both communities who are being treated for cancer who are at our hospitals a lot and it’s just showing that support and love. I think that’s why it’s such a great time. Of course you know they both want to win and they can’t but they know they’re doing really good things. They’re giving back. Even some of the players have been featured for struggling with cancer and being treated at our hospital, so it really helps I think that they come together,” UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital Development Outreach Specialist Lori Schultz said.

Sun Prairie won this year’s Cardinals Strike Out Cancer game 3-0.

Over the past seven years, the baseball programs have collectively raised more than $117,000.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Acuña returns, Ozuna homers as Braves defeat Brewers 3-0
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
DWD releases new data dashboard for Unemployment Insurance Division
A former pastor is behind bars in Douglas County, charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a...
Former pastor charged with sexual assault in Douglas County
Police say they arrested 10 people and recovered 10 guns.
Deer District shootings leave Milwaukee leaders at the brink