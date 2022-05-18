Janesville Chick-Fil-A gifting free food for new mothers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - New mothers will get to bring home free Chick-Fil-A along with their bundle of joy.

Beginning May 18, new mothers who are discharged from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville will receive gift cards for two free sandwiches or Chick-Fil-A nuggets from Chick-Fil-A Janesville.

“Mercyhealth and I have similar goals of supporting our local community,” said David Bramlett, Chick-fil-A Janesville Owner and Operator. “We hope this will allow parents the ability to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with their new baby.”

The new mothers will receive these gift cards when they are discharged from Mercyhealth’s birthing center.

“We are thrilled that the Janesville Chick-fil-A is committed to providing all the patients in our birthing center this wonderful gift,” said Brandi Smith, Director of Maternity Services at Mercyhealth. “It really is a testament to David’s passion for making lives better, which goes right along with our mission as a health system.”

These gift cards also include a free milkshake and can be redeemed through either the drive thru or by stopping in the Chick-Fil-A. The Janesville Chick-Fil-A is located at 2627 Humes Road.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.