Advertisement

Janesville Chick-Fil-A gifting free food for new mothers

(KAIT)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - New mothers will get to bring home free Chick-Fil-A along with their bundle of joy.

Beginning May 18, new mothers who are discharged from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville will receive gift cards for two free sandwiches or Chick-Fil-A nuggets from Chick-Fil-A Janesville.

“Mercyhealth and I have similar goals of supporting our local community,” said David Bramlett, Chick-fil-A Janesville Owner and Operator. “We hope this will allow parents the ability to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with their new baby.”

The new mothers will receive these gift cards when they are discharged from Mercyhealth’s birthing center.

“We are thrilled that the Janesville Chick-fil-A is committed to providing all the patients in our birthing center this wonderful gift,” said Brandi Smith, Director of Maternity Services at Mercyhealth. “It really is a testament to David’s passion for making lives better, which goes right along with our mission as a health system.”

These gift cards also include a free milkshake and can be redeemed through either the drive thru or by stopping in the Chick-Fil-A. The Janesville Chick-Fil-A is located at 2627 Humes Road.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Parisi looks into extending COVID-19 hotel program for homeless individuals
The Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to find the owner of a small dog found in a Town of...
Sheriff: Small dog found floating in Waushara Co. lake was intentionally killed
Firefighters battle overnight fire at Fitchburg apartment complex
Name released of Monroe man killed in head-on crash