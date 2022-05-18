COVID-19 cases dip a bit in the first half of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases retreated over the past two days from the rising numbers that have dominated the past few months, slipping back to where they were at this time last week.

On Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average for confirmed cases fell back to 2,088 cases per day over the previous week, according to the Dept. of Health Services daily report. That’s only one more than where it stood in last Thursday’s report.

The drop comes after 2,192 new cases were tallied this Wednesday, which is up day-to-day, but still within 40 of the lowest weekday total recorded last week.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin remains at two per day, DHS reported. It has remained in that neighborhood since early April, except for a brief spike a little more than a week ago, when the average worked its way up to five per day over the previous week.

While COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have seen a bit of a dip in these past few days, more and more counties across the country are reaching levels where masking is recommended.

Wisconsin has seven counties that have reached the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high level for community transmission. The state Department of Health Services has issued recommendations that people in those counties start wearing masks.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, on May 22, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Dane Co., meanwhile, has a far higher case count than any of those seven counties, as does Columbia and Sauk counties. However, Dane County’s relatively low hospitalization rate for COVID-19, a fact local health officials attribute to its high vaccination rate, has kept it off the high list.

All three of the counties are considered to have medium transmission levels.

