DWD releases new data dashboard for Unemployment Insurance Division

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Upgrades to Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance system continue, but the Department of Workforce Development released a new data dashboard Tuesday that improves access to current and historical data on UI activity.

The new UI dashboard provides insight into the strength of Wisconsin’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. The dashboard shows how the claim volume during 2020 eclipsed the past 36 years, including the Great Recession years, and how the recovery has reduced the number of unemployed people filing claims.

“Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance system was the first in the nation (1932) to provide temporary support to workers who lose jobs through no fault of their own and today, increased analytical capabilities are critical as DWD modernizes and improves customer service,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “The new data dashboard enhances transparency and provides historical context about claims.”

The new tool also tracks calls. From May 1, 2022 through May 7, 2022, UI answered 7,894 calls compared to a 52-week rolling average of 28,429 phone calls.

This is in comparison to the over 60,000 calls that UI answered in the same week a year earlier.

DWD is also conducting several other modernization efforts to make the website easier to understand, including partnering with Google Cloud to help evaluate claims and speed up response times, adopting Document AI to streamline paper applications, contracting with NICE CXone to improve the customer contact program, integrating “plain language” on UI applications and a variety of other improvements.

Through the solutions already in progress, DWD is now paying 84% of regular weekly UI claims within one to three days of filing.

