Firefighters battle overnight fire at Fitchburg apartment complex

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night fire forced residents to evacuate a Fitchburg apartment complex as firefighters battled to contain the flames, the fire department reported. Madison Metro sent a bus to help the number of people driven from their homes get to a temporary shelter.

One resident suffered from smoke inhalation and needed to be taken to the hospital, the Fitchburg Fire Department statement added.

According to the statement, a resident called 911 shortly before midnight and reported seeing smoke in a hallway. When firefighters arrived, the found the fire burning on the second floor and quickly got it under control.

The fire department noted that the apartment building, in the 2100 block of Red Arrow Trail, did not have an automatic fire sprinkler system.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the Fitchburg fire and police departments in their investigation into the cause of the fire.

