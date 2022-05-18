First responders come together at UW hospital for honor guard escort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large number of emergency vehicles gathered at UW Hospital on Wednesday morning for an honor guard escort.

The university’s police department alerted people that they would see the emergency vehicles, including members from its department and other area police departments, in the area through approximately 10:30 a.m.

UWPD’s tweet did not provide any information about the honor guard escort itself.

UWPD is participating in an honor guard escort — with several other area police departments — outside University Hospital downtown. You may see a large number of emergency vehicles in the area over the next 30 minutes — all are part of the escort. pic.twitter.com/cRkTssqdjP — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) May 18, 2022

On Tuesday night, the Madison Police Department confirmed to NBC15 News that one of its officers passed away that day from an illness.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to provide more details about the officer’s death out of respect for the family. She said the police department expected to release more details sometime this week.

