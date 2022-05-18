First responders come together at UW hospital for honor guard escort
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large number of emergency vehicles gathered at UW Hospital on Wednesday morning for an honor guard escort.
The university’s police department alerted people that they would see the emergency vehicles, including members from its department and other area police departments, in the area through approximately 10:30 a.m.
UWPD’s tweet did not provide any information about the honor guard escort itself.
On Tuesday night, the Madison Police Department confirmed to NBC15 News that one of its officers passed away that day from an illness.
A spokesperson for the police department declined to provide more details about the officer’s death out of respect for the family. She said the police department expected to release more details sometime this week.
