Jefferson County issues scam alert about false jury duty phone calls

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of Jefferson County are urged to contact the Clerk of Circuit Courts after a new scam has started to go around claiming a warrant has been issued for failure to appear for jury duty.

The caller in this scam will identify themselves as a Sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and declare that the “juror” can either report to the Sheriff’s Department for a signature test; transfer funds or turn themselves in to serve between 14-21 days in jail.

This scam is highly realistic, with the callers using actual names from Court Officials and Law Enforcement Staff within the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is also provided with a phone number to return the call under the ruse that it is a non-emergency number, and it will go into an involved voicemail system indicating that it is the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jefferson County residents are advised that neither the Jefferson County Clerk of Circuit Courts Office or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department contacts residents by telephone or email to collect funds for accusations of missed jury service. A fine is never forced until the individual has appeared in court and given the chance to explain their failure to show.

If you receive this call or email, do not make a payment. Instead, contact the Clerk of Circuit Courts Office at (920) 674-7496 to provide information about the communication.

