Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle with rare form of cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Tuesday afternoon after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

The department stated Wednesday that Detective Amanda Analla passed away following a diagnosis of HLH and Non-Hodgkin’s T Cell Lymphoma. She was 35 years old.

“Her absence is felt profoundly by those who had the honor of knowing her. She was a force that will be missed greatly,” the department stated.

Analla had served on the force since 2008. The department noted that she spent years mentoring youth and building relationships with residents on Madison’s south side before joining the South District Community Policing team in 2016. She was selected to serve as neighborhood officer for the Bram’s Addition Neighborhood.

Madison PD mourns the death of detective Amanda Analla. (Madison Police Department)

She was promoted to detective in 2019, with MPD noting Analla “put her whole heart into her work and tirelessly fought for victims while in this role.”

Analla was honored with 40 performance recognitions while at Madison PD, as well as being recognized with an award from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 2018 for her work on the city’s south side. She also received a Lifesaving Award for her response during a call in 2014.

The department said coworkers will remember Analla as being “a kind and caring officer, someone who loved children and modeled the definition of community policing.”

Analla is survived by her wife and their two children.

A large number of emergency vehicles gathered at UW Hospital on Wednesday morning for an honor guard escort, which Madison PD had confirmed earlier was for an officer who had recently died.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨



UWPD is participating in an honor guard escort — with several other area police departments — outside University Hospital downtown. You may see a large number of emergency vehicles in the area over the next 30 minutes — all are part of the escort. pic.twitter.com/cRkTssqdjP — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) May 18, 2022

