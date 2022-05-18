Advertisement

Name released of Monroe man killed in head-on crash

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Monroe man killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon between two full-size pickups in the Town of Plymouth.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Hans Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene, along W. Hwy. 11, near the Roherty Rd. Its preliminary investigation confirmed that the 33-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt was heading west on Hwy. 11 shortly before 5 p.m. when his red Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Ford F550 SuperDuty truck. The force of the collision spun the Silverado and caused the truck to catch fire, while the Ford overturned and went into the ditch on the other side of the highway.

The driver of the Ford, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Mercy Hospital, in Janesville, with serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The Wisconsin Highway Patrol closed Hwy. 11 for approximately five hours to conduct their investigation, which is still ongoing.

