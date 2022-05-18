Parisi looks into extending COVID-19 hotel program for homeless individuals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Dane County reports an increase in COVID-19 cases, local officials are looking into extending an agreement to offer hotel rooms to those experiencing homelessness.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi explained Wednesday that he has asked his staff to determine the feasibility of continuing the county’s emergency hotel shelter program for those who are homeless, considered high risk for contracting COVID-19 and those who need to isolate or quarantine due to the virus. The program is currently set to conclude at the end of June.

The hotel program premiered in mid-2020 and currently uses 170 hotel rooms to house people.

“We made a commitment at the outset of the pandemic to do all we can to help protect our most vulnerable, and while our work continues to secure permanent housing, emergent needs persist and they’re magnified by the recent surge in Covid-19 case counts and hospitalizations,” Parisi said.

Dane Co. is experiencing a 75% increase in the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19, Parisi stated, and hospitalizations are up by 46%.

“While many have moved on and shifted focus away from the pandemic, the effects of this ever-changing virus are still being felt and vulnerable populations remain at risk,” Parisi said.

Parisi is hoping for the program to extend into next year amid federal projections of COVID-19 activity. Dane County has spent $31.1 million on the program to date and Parisi wants to allocate an additional $3 million, on top of what is already allocated, to house around 120 people for the next eight months.

