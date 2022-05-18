Pet of the Week: Meet Priscilla!
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Treats, cuddles and sniffing are just a few of her favorite pastimes. Who wouldn’t love NBC 15′s Pet of the Week, Priscilla?!
This 5-year-old mixed breed pup is still full of energy even as an adult dog, and she loves people!
She isn’t always good with other pets, so Priscilla should go to a home where she can be the only animal. But, she is great with kids and adults alike.
Priscilla is a fantastic low-to-medium energy dog who is already house-trained and very food-motivated — so she could definitely learn some more tricks with a little training! She already knows “sit” and “lie down.”
Interested in adopting Priscilla? She’s available now at Underdog Pet Rescue.
