Plea hearing set for suspect in Anisa Scott killing

One of the suspects accused of killing 11-year-old Anisa Scott in August 2020 while she was riding in a car on Madison's near east side will return to court Friday for a newly scheduled plea hearing.

Andre Brown will return to a Dane Co. courtroom on Friday, May 20, court records indicate. He faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the daytime shooting.

Prior to the new hearing being added to the docket on Wednesday, Brown’s next court date had been slated for May 31, for a jury selection hearing that preceded his scheduled July 11 trial. Brown’s current trial date is approximately three weeks after the start date for the other man accused in the killing, Perion Carreon.

Perion R. Carreon (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office) (NBC15)

According to prosecutors, Anisa was found shot in the front passenger seat of a car that had multiple bullet holes. She was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The 11-year-old girl was taken off life support at 11 a.m. the next morning.

The Madison Police Department previously indicated that Anisa was not likely the intended target and that the suspects had been shooting at the driver.

Anisa Scott (Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)

The driver of the car, identified as Christopher Carthans, told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter. Carthans added he had been driving on East Washington Avenue when he heard glass breaking and realized someone was shooting at the vehicle. He said he immediately pulled over and called 911 after seeing Anisa was injured.

Using city and state traffic cameras, MPD investigators concluded that seven to eight shots were fired from the Kia Optima at the car Anisa was in.

