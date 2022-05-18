Sheriff: Small dog found floating in Waushara Co. lake was intentionally killed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small dog found floating in a Waushara Co. lake was intentionally killed and investigators are trying to track down whose dog it was and find out who killed it, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

An email sent late Monday morning to the state Department of Natural Resources alerted the agency that the dog was seen in Twin Lake, in the Town of Springwater, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

State officials passed the information on to the Sheriff’s Office and its deputies responded after DNR wardens had located the dog.

The Sheriff’s Office did not state if the dog had any other injuries or how long it had been in the lake. Its statement did, however, day that the dog’s death had been on purpose.

Anyone with information about the dog’s death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321 or anonymous tips can be made to Waushara Co. Crime Stoppers at 800-800-5219. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

