Advertisement

Sheriff: Small dog found floating in Waushara Co. lake was intentionally killed

The Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to find the owner of a small dog found in a Town of...
The Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to find the owner of a small dog found in a Town of Springwater lake on Monday, May 16, 2022, as well as the person who killed it.(pxhere)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small dog found floating in a Waushara Co. lake was intentionally killed and investigators are trying to track down whose dog it was and find out who killed it, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

An email sent late Monday morning to the state Department of Natural Resources alerted the agency that the dog was seen in Twin Lake, in the Town of Springwater, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

State officials passed the information on to the Sheriff’s Office and its deputies responded after DNR wardens had located the dog.

The Sheriff’s Office did not state if the dog had any other injuries or how long it had been in the lake. Its statement did, however, day that the dog’s death had been on purpose.

Anyone with information about the dog’s death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321 or anonymous tips can be made to Waushara Co. Crime Stoppers at 800-800-5219. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Parisi looks into extending COVID-19 hotel program for homeless individuals
Janesville Chick-Fil-A gifting free food for new mothers
Firefighters battle overnight fire at Fitchburg apartment complex
Name released of Monroe man killed in head-on crash