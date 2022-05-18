Advertisement

Soggy Wednesday Morning; Watching Late-Week Severe Threat

Scattered showers and iso. thunder lasts through Wednesday afternoon. Severe storms are possible NW of Madison late Thursday.
Strong storms are possible NW of Madison Thursday night.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers have arrived into southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning - with a few rumbles of thunder noted near the State Line. These showers will last through midday as an upper-level wave passes across the Midwest. Some clearing is possible late in the day. Highs will top out near 60° - with warmer temperatures farther SW of Madison.

A warm front moves through the region on Thursday - bumping highs towards 80. Sunshine is expected throughout the day with growing clouds late Thursday night.

A strong cold front will approach from the NW late Thursday evening. Strong storms are likely along this front - especially over Minnesota & Iowa. As the front approaches, the severe threat will be dwindling. It’s still possible that a few storms could produce gusty winds & hail. This threat is greatest NW of Madison.

The front stalls over the area early Friday - prompting a period of showers for the area. The big question is where this front will be by Friday afternoon. There is an opportunity for storm redevelopment Friday - just East of Madison. There is a possibility this front may completely clear Wisconsin by Friday afternoon. We’ll be watching trends closely.

The weekend features a few showers on Saturday, but overall cooler temperatures. Highs will top out near 60°.

