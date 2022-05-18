Soggy Wednesday Morning; Watching Late-Week Severe Threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers have arrived into southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning - with a few rumbles of thunder noted near the State Line. These showers will last through midday as an upper-level wave passes across the Midwest. Some clearing is possible late in the day. Highs will top out near 60° - with warmer temperatures farther SW of Madison.

A warm front moves through the region on Thursday - bumping highs towards 80. Sunshine is expected throughout the day with growing clouds late Thursday night.

A strong cold front will approach from the NW late Thursday evening. Strong storms are likely along this front - especially over Minnesota & Iowa. As the front approaches, the severe threat will be dwindling. It’s still possible that a few storms could produce gusty winds & hail. This threat is greatest NW of Madison.

The front stalls over the area early Friday - prompting a period of showers for the area. The big question is where this front will be by Friday afternoon. There is an opportunity for storm redevelopment Friday - just East of Madison. There is a possibility this front may completely clear Wisconsin by Friday afternoon. We’ll be watching trends closely.

The weekend features a few showers on Saturday, but overall cooler temperatures. Highs will top out near 60°.

