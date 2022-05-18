Advertisement

Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone

After all fees and a $16 tip, the toddler's mother ended up paying a total of $91.70 for the order. (KRIS via CNN)
By KRIS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KINGSVILLE, Texas (KRIS) - A 2-year-old Texas boy really loves cheeseburgers, so much so that he used the DoorDash app on his mom’s phone to order 31 of them from McDonald’s.

Kelsey Golden, a mother of three, got a notification Monday from DoorDash saying her McDonald’s order was going to take a little longer than usual because of its size. She was shocked because she never placed an order.

As it turned out, her youngest son, 2-year-old Barrett, had placed it, using her unlocked phone.

Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's.(Source: KRIS via CNN)

“So, I was working. I was using my phone, and sometimes, whenever I’m on my computer and my phone, he’ll come grab the phone out of my hand. And he did. He usually likes to take pictures of himself, so he was doing that. I thought I locked the phone, but apparently, I didn’t,” Golden said.

The mother was amazed when she heard a knock on the door, and the delivery driver handed her what Barrett ordered: 31 cheeseburgers.

“She was like, ‘Did you have 31 burgers?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, wow, no, I didn’t order these,’” Golden said. “But I did. My son did.”

The toddler only ate about half of one burger, so his mother says she gave away some of the...
The toddler only ate about half of one burger, so his mother says she gave away some of the other 30 to their neighbors.(Source: KRIS via CNN)

The cost of the cheeseburgers alone was $58.59. But the 2-year-old is apparently a generous tipper, giving the DoorDash driver another $16.50.

With other fees on top, Golden ended up paying a total of $91.70 for the order.

Barrett only ate about half of one burger, so Golden says she gave away some of the others to their neighbors.

