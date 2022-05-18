Sheriff: Blue Mounds man accidentally shot by friend with AR-15

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is facing a homicide allegation in connection with the shooting death of a Mt. Horeb man on Sunday morning. According to an update from the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Isaiah Miller told investigators he unintentionally fired an AR-15 rifle and killed his friend.

Miller, 20, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of Homicide by Negligent Handling of a Dangerous Weapon and Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Firearm. The Sheriff’s Office indicated Miller has submitted to a blood test, but the results are not available at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that all individuals involved in the shooting have been cooperative, adding that investigators have conducted extensive interviews with them. Its Crime Scene Unit was at the home, at 10840 Blue Mountain Ave., on Sunday and Monday, processing the scene.

On Tuesday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 19-year-old from Mt. Horeb, identifying him as Marshall Iverson.

Iverson died Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office previously reported. At the time, it stated deputies were called to the Blue Mounds home shortly before 5 a.m. They were responding to reports that a man had suffered a gunshot wound.

Iverson was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner’s Office noted.

His death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office, which is conducting further testing, as well as the Sheriff’s Office.

