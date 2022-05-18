WisCaregiver careers program receives $6 million to aid healthcare worker shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six million dollars has gone into helping address Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce shortage.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Governor Tony Evers are investing to expand the WisCaregiver Careers workforce development program. This program was launched to help address the shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants in Wisconsin nursing homes.

“With an aging population, Wisconsin has been facing a healthcare workforce shortage for years—a challenge the COVID-19 pandemic only further underscored—and this funding will support a real solution to the state’s healthcare staffing needs that will benefit our entire state well beyond this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers.

Created in 2018, the program has already connected with over 300 nursing homes in Wisconsin to help expand the healthcare workforce. A current grant received from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is currently on track to its goal of training 500 new CNAs for employment by the end of June.

With the $6 million investment, Evers and DHS are hoping to expand this current program and recruit qualified employers to help create as many as 3,000 new CNA training positions. The funds will help support the employee recruitment process and also include retention bonuses, employer reimbursement and success bonuses, and mentorships.

“Supporting and strengthening Wisconsin’s long-term care workforce is a critical part of addressing the healthcare workforce shortage statewide,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “With this investment, we will expand a program that is working and build our efforts to grow a workforce ready to support Wisconsin’s health needs today and in the future.”

The WisCaregiver Careers program is currently recruiting qualified employers. Interested long-term care facilities and nursing homes can contact the WisCaregiver Careers program for more information by visiting http://wiscaregiver.com.

