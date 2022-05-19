1 dead in Fitchburg apartment complex fire

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The fire that tore through a Fitchburg apartment complex late Tuesday night claimed the life of a 64-year-old man, the fire department revealed on Thursday. Officials previously reported only one injury from the blaze.

According to an FPD update, the 64-year-old man’s body was discovered as firefighters searched the apartment after getting the smoke and flames under control. The fire started in a plastic trash can, reached the kitchen cabinets, and then spread throughout the apartment, investigators found.

As smoke filled the apartment, the 64-year-old man, who was identified as Timothy Trummer, and the other occupant tried to extinguish the fire with water. The smoke eventually drove the second individual onto the balcony, and that person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire, which had started shortly before midnight, escaped the apartment as flames reached the second-floor hallway. The first firefighters to reach the complex, at 2118 Red Arrow Trail, got the fire under control.

Everyone else in the building got outside safely. Madison Metro sent a bus to help the number of people driven from their homes get to a temporary shelter.

“This is a devastating incident. The Department extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. Incidents like this stress the importance of early fire detection by having properly installed and operating smoke alarms in your residence,” Deputy Fire Chief Chad Grossen said.

The fire department added it is unclear whether the smoke alarms in the apartment were working at the time. The fire department had noted on Wednesday that the apartment building does not have an automatic fire sprinkler system, which it described as vital for saving lives and protecting property.

