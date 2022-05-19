Advertisement

4 events to check out this chilly spring weekend!

By Leigh Mills
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s going to be a cooler than normal weekend, but there’s still plenty to do in the Madison area!

Friday and Saturday there’s a culinary dinner at Vom Fass from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, the UW Arboretum is hosting a work party for restoration activities. And later on Saturday, it’s the Barngrass Festival at the Meyer Barn in Brooklyn.

And on Saturday and Sunday, the Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Overture Center.

