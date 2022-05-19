Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
Jocko gets to live out his dream serving as a public announcer for the Beloit Skycarp
Jocko gets to live out his dream serving as a public announcer for the Beloit Skycarp
Detective Amanda Analla
Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle with rare form of cancer
Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle with rare form of cancer
Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle with rare form of cancer