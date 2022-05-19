Advertisement

Breast milk donors aid baby formula shortage

The Mother’s Milk Alliance says there an increased interest in human milk sharing due to lack of formula supply.
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - As the baby formula shortage continues to impact parents in Wisconsin, one Dane County organization says there’s an increased community interest in human milk sharing.

Born in 2007, the Mother’s Milk Alliance started when one mother with extra breastmilk helped another mother who had low milk supply. Since then, it’s grown to provide free donor milk to dozens of families across the Madison area.

Johanna Hatch, a freezer hostess and former board member of the Mother’s Milk Alliance, says the formula shortage has highlighted some of the inequities of child care.

She says its also brought to light community support solutions to nationwide supply shortage issues.

If you are looking for breast milk, you can email the Mother’s Milk Alliance at mma.milk.requests@gmail.com or call 608-535-9886. If you are willing and able to donate milk, click HERE for the contact information.

