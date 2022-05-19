Advertisement

Bush denounces Putin’s “unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq, I mean, Ukraine.

Former president George W. Bush speaks in Dallas, Texas.
Former president George W. Bush speaks in Dallas, Texas.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A gaffe by former president George W. Bush lit up social media over the past day after he misstated the country invaded by Russia this year, and, in the process, recounted one of the wars launched by the United States during his presidency.

During a speech in Dallas, Bush was denouncing Vladimir Putin on multiple fronts, alleging Russian elections are rigged and political opponents either imprisoned or locked out of the electoral process.

The nation’s 43rd president declared Russia exists now without any checks and balance. Then, he brought up Putin’s recent invasion of his neighbor country, saying:

“The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq… I mean, Ukraine.”

The verbal slip instantly recounted for many the 2003 invasion of Iraq that occurred during Bush’s first term. The invasion by the U.S. and its allies followed claims that the Middle Eastern country had been stockpiling weapons of mass destruction, although none were ever discovered. The effort toppled the regime headed by Saddam Hussein, who was later tried and executed by the Iraqi government.

The war did not end until eight years later, under Bush’s successor, former president Barack Obama.

