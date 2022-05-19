Dane Co. Board resolution would show support for access to abortion care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A resolution to show support for abortion care in Wisconsin is up for consideration during Thursday night’s Dane County Board meeting.

The resolution advocates for repealing Wisconsin State Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the patient. The resolution would also support for organizing protections given by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in Wisconsin and federal law.

The resolution is being sponsored by Supervisor Cecely Castillo, with draft assistance by Youth Governance Program participant Miranda Garcia-Dove and students at Madison West High School.

“This resolution makes it clear that the Dane County Board supports people’s right to make decisions regarding their own bodies,” Castillo said. “We call on elected officials on the state and federal level to act immediately to prevent Wisconsin from becoming the next abortion ban state.”

The resolution comes as a leaked Supreme Court of the United States draft decision suggested the court’s conservative majority would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

“People of reproductive age should be able to make choices about their bodies and what is best for them,” Garcia-Dove said. “Abortion care should be made accessible to all who desire it because abortion is healthcare.”

The county board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday. Those who wish to attend and speak can find more information online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.