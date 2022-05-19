Dane Co. celebrates new 36-acre dog park

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. park is going to the dogs – and county officials plan to celebrate that fact Thursday afternoon. An official ribbon cutting will be held at 5 p.m. to mark the county’s eighth and newest place for dogs to roam free and play: Anderson Farm County Park.

The Town of Oregon park is now home to a 36-acre off-leash dog park, complete with a 2.5-acre spot for small dogs to hang out. Limestone trails through the park offer dogs and their owners a place to roam and get some exercise.

A quick reminder: You will need a daily or annual dog permit to attend this event or visit the park at a later date. They are available on the county website.

Anderson Park Friends President Roe Parker and Dane Co. Park Commission Chair Dave Ripp will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting as will be a host of local businesses, including:

Karben4 Brewing (10% of sales donated to the park);

Excite Bites Dog Treat Truck;

Cedar Sioux Photography pet portraits (donations will go to Dane County Parks);

Dog Park Planning & Design Information Booth;

Anderson Park Friends Information Booth;

Healthy Parks, Healthy

