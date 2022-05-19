DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in south-central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More people are being admitted into hospitals across the south-central part of Wisconsin, new Dept. of Health Services hospitalization map shows.

This week was the first time the region saw hospitalization rise to any significant degree. At the time, the state was still reeling from the Omicron surge over the winter that sent cases to nearly unprecedented heights and shattered case records in Dane Co.

Trajectories on the DHS’ hospitalization map can be volatile, with all three regions listed as seeing growing numbers this week having been listed as ‘no significant change’ last week. Meanwhile, the two growing regions last week, the northwest and west, are seeing no real change now.

On the whole, the state is still seeing hospitalizations increase, continuing a month-long trend.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity, on May 19, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

While the hospitalization map is updated every week, its trendlines are based on the previous two weeks, DHS explained.

The agency also reports that, between COVID-19 and other patients, 86.6 percent of hospital beds are currently occupied and 18.7 percent of hospitals report being at peak capacity.

While hospitalizations may be growing, the decline in case rates continued for the third straight day, with the seven-day rolling-average slipping to 2,033 cases per day. DHS has not reported three straight days of declines since late March when cases were crashing from the January highs and bottoming out at numbers well below 400 cases per day.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 remain near the lowest point of the pandemic and even ticked down Thursday, now sitting at one per day over the past week. In all, DHS has reported 12,961 deaths since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.