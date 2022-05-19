Farm equipment spills material in roadway near Mazomanie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An entire stretch of a Dane County highway was blocked off Thursday afternoon after materials were spilled in the roadway.

State officials report all lanes of State Highway 78 were shut down around the State Highway 19 intersection outside of Mazomanie Thursday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said a call came in at 1:38 p.m. for a report that farm equipment spilled materials in the roadway.

Officials said they have received conflicting reports on the nature of the incident, but no ambulances or hazmat teams responded.

The roadway reopened at 2:57 p.m.

