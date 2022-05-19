Advertisement

First Alert Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Overnight

Partly cloudy and warm today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warmer and more humid day is expected for today. Yesterday’s high temperature was only 60 degrees; today’s high will reach the lower to middle 80s. The increase in heat and humidity will lead to increased instability later today and tonight.

Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.(wmtv)

As a cold front edges in from the west, the instability will help fuel thunderstorms and some could be strong or severe overnight. The strongest storms are anticipated west and north of Madison during the overnight hours—mainly around and shortly after midnight. Gusty wind and large hail will be possible with some of these storms. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to that threat of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight mainly north and west of Madison.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight mainly north and west of Madison.(wmtv)

Cooler and less humid air will begin to filter in tomorrow and it will hang around through the weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers. High: 81. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Low: 63. Wind S 15 G 25.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 60.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

Latest News

Stormy Pattern
Rain Chances Continue
Strong storms are possible NW of Madison Thursday night.
Soggy Wednesday Morning; Watching Late-Week Severe Threat
Wednesday Extended Forecast
Soggy Wednesday; Watching late-week severe threat
Baseball Forecast
Rainy Wednesday Ahead