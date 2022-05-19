First Alert Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warmer and more humid day is expected for today. Yesterday’s high temperature was only 60 degrees; today’s high will reach the lower to middle 80s. The increase in heat and humidity will lead to increased instability later today and tonight.

Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend. (wmtv)

As a cold front edges in from the west, the instability will help fuel thunderstorms and some could be strong or severe overnight. The strongest storms are anticipated west and north of Madison during the overnight hours—mainly around and shortly after midnight. Gusty wind and large hail will be possible with some of these storms. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to that threat of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight mainly north and west of Madison. (wmtv)

Cooler and less humid air will begin to filter in tomorrow and it will hang around through the weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers. High: 81. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Low: 63. Wind S 15 G 25.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 60.

