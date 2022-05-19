Food donations provide comfort to Ronald McDonald House residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is partnering with Ronald McDonald House (RMH) to ensure residents at RMH have plenty food to eat.

According to the charity, the foodbank is providing the organization with around 150 tp 300 lbs. of food per week.

While those staying at the RMH have free access to anything in the onsite kitchen, including a prepared dinner each night, residents must cover their own breakfast and lunch.

According to Michael Rosenblum, House Director at RMH, the organization takes pride in providing comfort in the form of food to the many families that stay at RMH.

“We see families from all over the world, he said. “We’ve had Afghan refugees, families from Mexico, families from all over the U.S., and to be able to provide food that is familiar and comforting for them is extremely important in their self-care and the care that they’re providing for their patient.”

Rosenblum said the food will not only save residents the cost of going out to eat, but will also give them a sense of normalcy during a difficult time.

Jarrod Weaver, the father of a patient and an RMH resident, said thanks to facilities such as the onsite kitchen, him and his family consider RMH a home away from from.

“It honestly means everything to me to have a place like this. At first you kind of feel bad like ‘oh, I don’t need charity,’ but as much as it’s charity, it’s not; it’s a place to come and be able to be with your child, and I think that’s the main concern.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.