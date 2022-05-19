Advertisement

Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new 4-story barracks

Officials cut the ribbon May 18, 2022, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new...
Officials cut the ribbon May 18, 2022, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new fiscal year 2019-funded barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s senior leadership, state and federal representatives and staffers, and dozens of installation community members as well as several local media representatives celebrated the opening and participated in the ceremony.(Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy celebrated the opening of their new transient troop training barracks in a special ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

According to Fort McCoy, construction on the barracks began in 2019. The new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people.

The transient barracks are different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the camp.

Fort McCoy's Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, who’s also the 88th Readiness Division...
Fort McCoy's Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, who’s also the 88th Readiness Division commanding general, provides remarks May 18, 2022, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new fiscal year 2019-funded barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)(Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun served as the master of ceremonies for the ribbon-cutting event.

“I have witnessed several ribbon-cutting ceremonies in my time at Fort McCoy, and each one brings great satisfaction to see the fruits of everyone’s labors come to fruition,” said Haun.

An interior view of new barracks is shown May 18, 2022, after a special ribbon-cutting ceremony...
An interior view of new barracks is shown May 18, 2022, after a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new fiscal year 2019-funded transient troops training barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis. The barracks, which is built in the 1600 block on the Fort McCoy cantonment area, is different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)(Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

The project is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire block. The plan is for four barracks overall with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.

“Today’s ribbon cutting signifies the economic importance of Fort McCoy to Wisconsin, this region, and our nation,” Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss said. “This barracks project us also part of the Army’s effort to ensure our Soldiers have an excellent quality of life when they come here to train.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder

Latest News

Jocko gets to live out his dream serving as a public announcer for the Beloit Skycarp
Jocko gets to live out his dream serving as a public announcer for the Beloit Skycarp
Detective Amanda Analla
Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle with rare form of cancer
Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle with rare form of cancer
Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle with rare form of cancer
Report: Wisconsin students with disabilities experience seclusion, restraint at higher rate than peers