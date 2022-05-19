Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new 4-story barracks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy celebrated the opening of their new transient troop training barracks in a special ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.
According to Fort McCoy, construction on the barracks began in 2019. The new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people.
The transient barracks are different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the camp.
Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun served as the master of ceremonies for the ribbon-cutting event.
“I have witnessed several ribbon-cutting ceremonies in my time at Fort McCoy, and each one brings great satisfaction to see the fruits of everyone’s labors come to fruition,” said Haun.
The project is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire block. The plan is for four barracks overall with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.
“Today’s ribbon cutting signifies the economic importance of Fort McCoy to Wisconsin, this region, and our nation,” Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss said. “This barracks project us also part of the Army’s effort to ensure our Soldiers have an excellent quality of life when they come here to train.”
