Four peregrine falcon chicks hatch at MG&E station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They’re here! Four baby peregrine falcons were welcomed to the world this week in downtown Madison.

Madison Gas and Electric announced the first two peregrine falcon chicks hatched Tuesday, while the other two made their debut in the middle of the week.

The peregrine falcon nest is located at MG&E’s Blount Generating Station in downtown Madison.

Four peregrine falcon eggs hatched this week at our Blount Generating Station in downtown Madison! Learn more and watch the livestream falcon cam at https://t.co/RXiu1erGi9. #mgefalcons pic.twitter.com/mC6EGdpDhU — Madison Gas and Electric (@MGEMadison) May 19, 2022

While the baby birds may be resting now, MG&E said it expects them to begin fledging, or taking flight, in mid-June.

The company wrote in mid-April that momma bird Trudy had laid four eggs this year, which is considered a full clutch.

This is the eighth year Trudy and Melvin, her mate, have returned to the company’s nesting box. Over the years, 49 peregrine falcon chicks have started their lives at the Blount box.

The two female falcons and one male falcon that hatched last year were named Jenifer, Brearly and Willy, each named after their associative street name. There’s no chirp yet on what this year’s falcons will be named.

You can check out the peregrine falcon nest on MG&E’s livestream.

