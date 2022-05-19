Hickory Hill Academy celebrates end of school year with 50,000 sq. foot expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hickory dickory dock - it’s time to expand Hickory Hill Academy through the eighth grade.

A groundbreaking celebration will occur on May 24 at 2:30pm recognizing the beginning of construction on a new 50,000 square foot expansion of the academy.

Matt Dahl, President and Owner of Hickory Hill Academy indicated, “Hickory Hill Academy was founded 25 years ago by my parents on this campus, which was previously our family homestead. It’s a blessing for us to remain on this unique site as we build and grow our program through the 8th grade.”

The new school building is set to be complete in the fall of 2023. The academy is now set to run kindergarten through eighth grade with dedicated art, science, music, makerspace, and a full gymnasium. The expansion will also include an indoor garden and conservatory.

“The new multipurpose spaces will allow for endless learning opportunities to take place today, tomorrow, and far into the future,” said Evan Hunt, Incoming Head of School. “Our community will have room to gather together to further strengthen the loving and caring community that makes the Hickory Hill Academy experience truly special.”

The building has been designed by Iconica, with assistance from 1901 Inc., and Vogel Bros. Building Co. as the Construction Manager and Builder.

