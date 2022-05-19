Advertisement

Hilldale to welcome new restaurant this summer

Amara will feature contemporary coastal Italian cuisine with shareable small plates and small bites, hand-crafted pastas and entrées.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new restaurant later this summer.

Amara will feature contemporary coastal Italian cuisine with shareable small plates and small bites, hand-crafted pastas and entrées.

The wine list will have both Italian and Italian-inspired artisan wines, while the bar will feature classic Italian drinks including aperitifs, negronis, cocktails and espresso.

Amara will be filling the former Pasqual’s space, located next to Evereve.

The restaurant is part of the Rule No. 1 Hospitality Group, the same group that manages downtown hotspots Merchant and Lucille. It’s lead by some of the area’s most renowned chefs and sommeliers.

Amara is currently hiring starting at $16/hour, as an equal opportunity employer. Their mission is to support women, black and LGBTQ+ applicants.

