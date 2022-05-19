Judge: Schabusiness competent to stand trial for gruesome Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge found Taylor Schabusiness mentally competent to stand trial after hearing from prosecution and defense experts.

The Green Bay woman is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and then dismembering his body. Thyrion’s head was located in a bucket and other body parts were found in Schabusiness’s vehicle, prosecutors say. She’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Schabusiness told investigators she and Thyrion had been doing drugs. They went to his mother’s house, where Schabusiness said they had sex. She said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion with chains. She said she didn’t mean to kill Thyrion but enjoyed choking him and continued to do it.

Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to hold the competency hearing after the defense’s forensic psychologist said more time was needed to evaluate the defendant.

At Thursday afternoon’s hearing, Tracy Luchetta, a board-certified psychologist, testified for the defense. Luchetta said she met with Schabusiness for over 2 hours at the Brown County Jail, and Schabusiness was polite and cooperative but some responses were peculiar. Luchetta had to repeat questions or redirect Schabusiness because the defendant often didn’t respond to the questions that were asked.

She said the defendant seemed delusional and had a disorganized thought process. Luchetta gave an example that Schabusiness said her mother died when she was 11 and took her heart to heaven and gave it to a pedophile, and she was controlled by it.

The state-appointed expert, Deborah Collins, testified that she talked with Schabusiness for about 75 minutes at the jail. Collins said Schabusiness was cooperative, responsive, and didn’t need much redirecting. Some responses were odd, Collins said, but Schabusiness was quite productive and did not show signs of psychosis and did not lack the capacity to understand concepts.

The defendant told her she abused alcohol, meth, acid, cocaine and Xanax. Her first stay in a psychiatric facility was in 7th grade after she attempted suicide. Collins said Schabusiness’s mental health history included diagnoses of bipolar disorder, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The defense attorney tried to show Schabusiness’s mental state deteriorated since her interview with Collins and pointed out she isn’t receiving psychiatric treatment right now. Prosecutors contended a person can have symptoms of mental illness and still be competent to contribute to their defense and participate in their trial.

Judge Walsh sided with the prosecution. If Schabusiness were found not competent, the court would likely order her to undergo treatment until she regained competency.

The next court date is a preliminary hearing on June 2.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.