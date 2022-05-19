Advertisement

McFarland Police Department welcomes new pup to the K9 unit

The McFarland Police K9 unit is welcoming a new pup!
By Abriela Thiel
May. 19, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is welcoming a new pup to their K9 unit!

Rudy, a two-year-old black and tan male German Shepherd, came to McFarland in April after traveling all the way from Germany.

He has started his training with a new K9 Handler, Officer Anthony Craft, and is expected to complete the K9 Academy at the end of May.

The McFarland K9 Unit is completely funded by donations and support from the community.

The 6th Annual Ryan Copeland Memorial K9 Unit Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022. All proceeds from the event go directly to funding the McFarland K9 Unit.

You can register for the event here until July 1 to help train and care for pups like Rudy.

