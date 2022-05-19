MPD’s South District pays tribute to detective who died from rare form of cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s South District offered its own special tribute to the detective who recently died, highlighting her bond with the community there.

Describing Det. Amanda Analla as an “amazing person,” district Capt. Mike Hanson wrote, “Amanda had a special relationship with the South District where she was so dedicated and welcomed.”

Hanson added that, in her role as the Bram’s Addition Neighborhood Police Officer, Analla developed solid relationships with those on the city’s south side.

“We will greatly miss Amanda’s positive energy and sincere smile,” Hanson concluded, urging everyone to honor her memory this week by smiling as much as they can, being kind, and keeping hope alive.

Detective Amanda Analla (Madison Police Dept.)

On Wednesday, MPD reported Analla had died the previous day after a battle with a rare form of cancer. She was 35.

“Her absence is felt profoundly by those who had the honor of knowing her. She was a force that will be missed greatly,” the department stated.

Analla joined the department in 2008, MPD noted, explaining that she spent years mentoring youth and building relationships with residents on Madison’s south side before joining the South District Community Policing team in 2016.

Madison PD mourns the death of detective Amanda Analla. (Madison Police Department)

Analla was honored with 40 performance recognitions while at Madison PD, as well as being recognized with an award from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 2018 for her work on the city’s south side. She also received a Lifesaving Award for her response during a call in 2014.

Analla is survived by her wife and their two children.

