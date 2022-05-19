Advertisement

MPD’s South District pays tribute to detective who died from rare form of cancer

The Madison Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Tuesday afternoon after a battle with a rare form of cancer.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s South District offered its own special tribute to the detective who recently died, highlighting her bond with the community there.

Describing Det. Amanda Analla as an “amazing person,” district Capt. Mike Hanson wrote, “Amanda had a special relationship with the South District where she was so dedicated and welcomed.”

Hanson added that, in her role as the Bram’s Addition Neighborhood Police Officer, Analla developed solid relationships with those on the city’s south side.

“We will greatly miss Amanda’s positive energy and sincere smile,” Hanson concluded, urging everyone to honor her memory this week by smiling as much as they can, being kind, and keeping hope alive.

Detective Amanda Analla
Detective Amanda Analla(Madison Police Dept.)

On Wednesday, MPD reported Analla had died the previous day after a battle with a rare form of cancer. She was 35.

“Her absence is felt profoundly by those who had the honor of knowing her. She was a force that will be missed greatly,” the department stated.

Analla joined the department in 2008, MPD noted, explaining that she spent years mentoring youth and building relationships with residents on Madison’s south side before joining the South District Community Policing team in 2016.

Madison PD mourns the death of detective Amanda Analla.
Madison PD mourns the death of detective Amanda Analla.(Madison Police Department)

Analla was honored with 40 performance recognitions while at Madison PD, as well as being recognized with an award from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 2018 for her work on the city’s south side. She also received a Lifesaving Award for her response during a call in 2014.

Analla is survived by her wife and their two children.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

Latest News

Dane Co. celebrates new 36-acre dog park
Former president George W. Bush speaks in Dallas, Texas.
Bush denounces Putin’s “unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq, I mean, Ukraine.
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Possible explosion reported at Waukesha marine construction business
A Silver Alert has been issued for Hiram Shaw, who went missing on May 18, 2022.
Silver Alert declared for 80-year-old man missing from Adams Co. Airbnb