Rain Chances Continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Cloudy skies remain as we head into the evening and overnight hours. There is a very small chance of a late shower. Overnight lows will be nearly steady into the lower 50s.

We will get another break from the active weather Thursday as highs bump back to the upper 70s. Clouds return Thursday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front for Friday. Showers and storms will be likely and depending on the timing and instability, this would be our next chance of strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers expected for Saturday, but the bigger story will be unseasonably cold temperatures with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine looks more likely for Sunday. Active weather returns early next week with showers and storms and overall cool temperatures.

