Report: Wisconsin students with disabilities experience seclusion, restraint at higher rate than peers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students with disabilities were subject to seclusion or physical restraint incidents at school at a higher rate than other students, according to a new report released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Instruction.

“These figures represent the lived experiences of students and staff in our state, and we must use this information to improve our systems and practices to reduce the frequency and need for these events,” said state superintendent Dr. Jill Underly.

DPI published information on incidents where seclusion or physical restraint was used during the 2020-21 school year. It states 4,314 instances of seclusion occurred and 4,949 instances of physical restraint was used. Among the instances of those who were involved, 1,288 students were subject to seclusion practices and 1,649 were involved in physical restraint incidents.

Students who have individualized education programs, or IEPs, were involved at a higher rate in both situations despite making up only 15% of the statewide student body. DPI states that these students make up 85% of all seclusion incidents and 84% of all physical restraint incidents, which is an increase since the last time data was collected in 2020.

Incident type Number of schools with >1 incident Number of incidents Number of students involved Percent of students with disabilities involved 2021 Percent of students with disabilities involved 2020 Seclusion 613 4,314 1,288 85% 82% Restraint 785 4,949 1,649 84% 77%

Underly said that it’s important to know that the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many schools to shift from in-person learning to virtual instruction. This could cause a discrepancy when comparing incident rates among schools and to the previous year’s report. Last year, it was reported that more than half of Wisconsin schools used at least one incident of using seclusion or physical restraint with a student during the 2019-20 school year.

Underly called on federal officials to invest relief dollars in Wisconsin schools in order to meet the challenges faced from the use of these practices.

“The department is committed to supporting schools, educators, and children in prioritizing mental health and social-emotional learning, as well as using positive behavior interventions and culturally responsive practices,” Underly said. “But the fact of the matter is, our educators continue to see the stark impact of the social and emotional turmoil experienced by learners and their families, and we need to do more to address why seclusion and restraint must be used – even as a last resort.”

These practices were not limited to any specific region of Wisconsin, DPI’s report notes. It does state, however, that elementary schools made up the overwhelming majority of reports made. Nearly eight in ten of the seclusion incidents reported occurred in elementary schools, while 67% were for restraint.

DPI also reported that 64% of the total number of schools reported zero incidents of seclusion or physical restraint.

The data does not indicate if the acts of seclusion and physical restraint happened simultaneously, the agency added.

DPI listed resources that support the reduction of seclusion and restraint in its report.

