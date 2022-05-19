Severe Weather Threat Tonight

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A developing low pressure and cold front approaches tonight. We are in the arm sector and that means a chance of strong to severe storms as we move through this evening and tonight. The storms will likely be in a weakening phase, but still pose the threat of strong to severe weather. Overnight lows will me warm and humid into the middle 60s.

The cold front moves through around midday Friday. This will keep some scattered showers and storms around with highs near 70 degrees. Activity will slowly diminish as we head into Friday night with cooler temperatures around 50.

Unfortunately, that front stalls to our south with another low pressure riding up along it for Saturday. This will keep general shower chances around and unseasonably cold temperatures. Highs this weekend only expected into the upper 50s. More clouds than sun on Sunday, but we should be mainly dry.

Monday looks like the pick day of the extended with sunshine. After that, a much more active pattern returns for the rest of the week.

