Silver Alert: Man missing out of Colburn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a man missing out of the town of Colburn.
80-year-old Hiram Shaw was last seen leaving an AirBnb in the Town Colburn.
He was believed to be going to a liquor/grocery store. Hiram is unfamiliar with the area and does not drive well at night and has an early onset of cognitive delays/memory issues.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a green short sleeve shirt with an “A” with wings on front and a grey Green Bay Packers hat.
Hiram wears wire frame glasses and has a lazy right eye.
He is driving a 2015 red Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 168-THL.
If you have any information contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (608)n339-3304.
