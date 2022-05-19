Advertisement

Silver Alert: Man missing out of Colburn

Hiram Shaw Silver Alert, Adams County
Hiram Shaw Silver Alert, Adams County
By Taylor Bowden
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a man missing out of the town of Colburn.

80-year-old Hiram Shaw was last seen leaving an AirBnb in the Town Colburn.

He was believed to be going to a liquor/grocery store. Hiram is unfamiliar with the area and does not drive well at night and has an early onset of cognitive delays/memory issues.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a green short sleeve shirt with an “A” with wings on front and a grey Green Bay Packers hat.

Hiram wears wire frame glasses and has a lazy right eye.

He is driving a 2015 red Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 168-THL.

If you have any information contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (608)n339-3304.

