Victims’ daughter details home life up to parents’ deaths in Sanford trial testimony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A daughter took the stand Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing her parents in 2020, her then-boyfriend Khari Sanford.

Prior to the start of her testimony, Miriam Carre invoked her Fifth Amendment right. She was given immunity for her testimony by the prosecution in the second day of the trial in the deaths of her parents, Robin Carre and Dr. Beth Potter, and then proceeded with her statements.

Miriam was the girlfriend of Khari Sanford at the time of the alleged homicides. Sanford is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Miriam detailed her relationship with Sanford from the beginning, when it started at the end of the spring semester, continuing through the summer. Miriam recalled from the beginning the friction that developed between herself, her parents and Sanford, because of the relationship.

She said the two spent lots of time together, something she says concerned her parents, because of a dip in her grades. Miriam says her parents were also concerned for her mental health. Miriam says some nights, Sanford would not have a place to stay or would sleep in her car, and the stress of worrying about his living situation or staying in school is why her parents were worried for her mental health.

Miriam says she continued to date Sanford through the fall, letting him stay over in her room many nights, sneaking him unbeknown to her parents. She says this came to a head when she asked her parents if Sanford could stay with the family in December, a thing initially allowed by the parents under certain rules and guidelines, guidelines Miriam says were regularly broken.

In court, Miriam verified documents showing texts between the couple. Miriam confirmed texts from her confirmed to Sanford taking issue with her parent’s worldview, and Sanford agreeing, saying they treated him like a “slave.”

Following the growing tension in the household, Miriam stated that she and her parents had two family therapy sessions, one of which she said she secretly recorded. Following the therapy, she and Sanford were asked to move out of the Carre home in March of 2020.

Prosecutors previously said that the couple put their daughter and Sanford up in an Airbnb, which is where they were staying at the time of the couple’s deaths.

Carre also claimed that Sanford asked to use her car the night before her parents were found, but she did to know where he went. When Sanford returned, he didn’t tell Miriam where he had been or what had happened.

Sgt. Jake Lepper testifies in the trial of Khari Sanford, who is accused of killing two people. (Pool Camera)

At the start of the day, the jury was brought into court to be notified that a prospective juror during a portion of voir dire tested positive for COVID-19. The jury was given the option to take a COVID-19 test.

Sgt. Jake Lepper was the first witness to testify Wednesday, who is an evidence technician with the UW-Madison Police Department. Pictures were displayed to the jury, which were taken by Lepper at the crime scene in March of 2020 at the UW Arboretum. Photos shown to the jury included shell casings, blood marks and Carre’s body.

For testimonies on Tuesday, prosecutors brought in witnesses including the victims’ coworkers, law enforcement officials, residents who live near the Arboretum and two joggers who described finding Potter and Carre alongside the trail.

The trial is expected to wrap up next week.

Judge Ellen Berz announced before the trial started that the media was barred from all video or audio streaming or recording.

