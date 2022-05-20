Affordable housing community for veterans completed in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A housing community aimed at welcoming veterans and their families is now complete along East Washington Avenue in Madison.

Dane County leaders, veterans nonprofit Great Lakes Dryhootch and developer Gorman & Company celebrated the completion of Valor on Washington Friday, located at 1322 East Washington Ave.

All residential units in the building are occupied and Great Lakes Dryhootch operates on the first floor.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county was happy to have the project completed to begin to offer affordable housing to veterans and their families.

“We thank Great Lakes Dryhootch and Gorman & Company for their partnership on this project,” Parisi said. “Our veterans have gone above and beyond to serve our country, and we are excited to provide this unique community support for them in Dane County.”

Fifty-nine units, two and three bedrooms, of family affordable housing are offered in the six-story building. The county noted that 50 units are meant for families whose household incomes are 30-60% of the county median income. Nine of the units have unrestricted rents, meaning they are going at “market rate.”

Residents have access to underground and service parking, a community room, exercise room and playroom. They can also access services through Great Lakes Dryhootch and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin.

This is the fourth affordable housing community in the US dedicated to the needs of veterans that Gorman has worked on.

“Valor on Washington is the perfect example of the public, private, and non-profit sectors coming together in an innovative way to solve a complex social issue,” said Gorman’s President and CEO Brian Swanton. “No one in our society is more deserving of safe, decent, and high quality affordable housing than our military veterans.”

There will be a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, on the front porch of Great Lakes Dryhootch Madison Headquarters.

