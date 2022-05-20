Alleged accomplice of Sanford testifies to how victims were kidnapped before deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The jury heard from the alleged accomplice in a 2020 double homicide in Madison Friday, who alleged that Khari Sanford demanded him to drive the vehicle used to kidnap the victims before shooting them at the UW Arboretum.

Alijah Larrue, 20, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of felony murder kidnapping for the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre in March 2020. In exchange for the plea, the two counts of party to the crime of first-degree homicide against him were dropped.

Larrue told the court that he has known the defendant, 20-year-old Sanford, since the pair were in middle school.

On the night of the homicides, Larrue testified that Sanford called him asking to hang out.

A van was stopped in front of Sanford’s girlfriend’s home, Miriam Carre, and Sanford told Larrue to get in quickly. Sanford went into the home, wearing a mask, and had two people with him. Larrue stated that Sanford was carrying a gun in his hand and had it pointed at the man and woman from behind them.

Larrue told the court he was scared and said Sanford aggressively told him to drive. Sanford sat in the passenger seat while the couple sat in the rear seats of the vehicle. Sanford then directed Larrue to the UW Arboretum.

Larrue continued, revealing that Khari questioned the couple on the drive, but cut off the woman every time she tried to respond. Sanford also pointed a gun at them the whole trip, according to Larrue.

When the van stopped at the UW Arboretum, Larrue said that Sanford exited the vehicle and told the couple to get out. Larrue looked over his shoulder to see what was happening and said he then heard gunshots. Larrue stated that the man was shot first and then the woman.

Sanford then got back into the van and told Larrue to drive to the Airbnb, which was set up by Potter and Robin Carre for their daughter and Sanford, where Sanford was staying with Miriam Carre.

Larrue recounted that Sanford said that he couldn’t believe what he did. Both men wiped down the van with baby wipes that were inside of the van, which Larrue told took about five minutes.

Sanford then allegedly threw a phone into the trash, according to Larrue, and smashed cell phones in the road taken from the man and woman. The smashed phone pieces were thrown into the wooded area by the Airbnb.

Video shown by the prosecution had shown Sanford and Larrue walking around behind the Airbnb.

Larrue recalled that Miriam Carre drove him home later and there was no conversation during the trip. He then played video games when he got home.

When asked why he changed his plea to the charges, Larrue said it was to “take responsibility for what I did” and maintained that he was not getting a lighter sentence out of the plea deal he made.

Another man, Deshawn Ford, took the stand before Larrue. He was a classmate of Sanford and they were on the football team together. The day after the homicides, Ford said that Sanford came over to his house and made a call to Larrue to discuss what happened. Ford said he heard vague descriptions on victims surviving and Sanford was afraid they had survived.

Sanford reportedly was upset one of the victims was in the hospital and allegedly said “I swear I hit them.”

Sanford is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The trial is expected to wrap up next week. If convicted, Sanford faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Judge Ellen Berz announced before the trial started that the media was barred from all video or audio streaming or recording.

